Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities found safe after Silver Alert

Oct 20, 2023, 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

A Silver Alert was issued Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, for 28-year-old Andrew Richardson of Phoenix. Rich...

A Silver Alert was issued Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, for 28-year-old Andrew Richardson of Phoenix. Richardson, who is nonverbal, was wearing the shirt pictured above when he was last seen. (Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities was found safe Friday afternoon, less than an hour after a Silver Alert was issued.

Andrew Richardson, who is nonverbal, has been reunited with his family, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When the Silver Alert was issued around 1 p.m., Richardson had last been seen riding a black beach cruiser bicycle in a residential area near Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads.

Richardson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a physical disability that causes his legs to be bent.

When he went missing he was wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Faith is like Wi-Fi, it’s invisible but it has the power to connect you to what you need.” He also had on gray sweatpants and black shoes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Charles Sanders, 59, sits in his tent inside a homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July ...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix to comply with court order to clear the Zone

The City of Phoenix intends to comply with a court order and will complete the final steps to meet a deadline to permanently clear the Zone. 

3 minutes ago

(AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 westbound closed near Riggs Road

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Riggs Road due to a crash at milepost 167 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

25 minutes ago

Luke Field industrial Air Force base...

KTAR.com

$515 million West Valley industrial project adjacent to Luke AFB breaks ground

County officials joined with the developers of Luke Field for a groundbreaking ceremony last week on the $515 million industrial project.

1 hour ago

Mountainside gym coming to East and West Valley...

KTAR.com

Mountainside Fitness to open gyms in Gilbert, Peoria

Locally owned Mountainside Fitness recently announced plans to bring two new locations to the Valley.

2 hours ago

People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. The No Lab...

Associated Press

No Labels sues to block opponents from running in Arizona under party’s banner

The No Labels is suing to stop candidates from running for offices other than president or vice president under the party's banner in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

More shops, restaurants coming to Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix

A handful of shops and restaurants are making way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Eighth Concourse at Terminal 4.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities found safe after Silver Alert