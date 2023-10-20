PHOENIX — A 28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities was found safe Friday afternoon, less than an hour after a Silver Alert was issued.

Andrew Richardson, who is nonverbal, has been reunited with his family, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When the Silver Alert was issued around 1 p.m., Richardson had last been seen riding a black beach cruiser bicycle in a residential area near Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads.

Richardson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a physical disability that causes his legs to be bent.

When he went missing he was wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Faith is like Wi-Fi, it’s invisible but it has the power to connect you to what you need.” He also had on gray sweatpants and black shoes.

