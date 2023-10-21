Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is on track to begin production at its Arizona chip factory in the first half of 2025, the company said on its Oct. 19 earnings call.

TSMC is receiving “strong support” from local, state and federal governments for its two fabs under construction in north Phoenix and continues to “develop positive relationships and work closely with local trade and union partners,” C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC, said on the third quarter earnings call.

“We are making good progress on the fab infrastructure, utilities, and equipment installation issues in our first fab, and the situation is improving,” he said. “We have also begun early preparation for our Arizona fab operations and hired close to 1,100 local TSMC employees so far.”

A TSMC spokesperson confirmed the 1,100 employees Wei referred to on the call are based in the Phoenix area.

In 2021, TSMC broke ground on its $40 billion chipmaking facility, which has an average of 12,000 construction workers on the site every day. It could eventually build out the site to include six fabs that would provide “the most advanced chips made in the U.S.,” the Business Journal previously reported.

