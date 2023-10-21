Close
ARIZONA NEWS

TSMC says it’s on track to begin operations at Arizona fab site in first half of 2025

Oct 21, 2023, 5:00 AM

Aerial photos show Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., aka TCSM, construction progress in Phoen...

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., aka TSMC, said Oct. 19, 2023, it's on track to begin production at its Phoenix fab site in the first half of 2025. (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Photo)

(Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Photo)

BY AMY EDELEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is on track to begin production at its Arizona chip factory in the first half of 2025, the company said on its Oct. 19 earnings call.

TSMC is receiving “strong support” from local, state and federal governments for its two fabs under construction in north Phoenix and continues to “develop positive relationships and work closely with local trade and union partners,” C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC, said on the third quarter earnings call.

“We are making good progress on the fab infrastructure, utilities, and equipment installation issues in our first fab, and the situation is improving,” he said. “We have also begun early preparation for our Arizona fab operations and hired close to 1,100 local TSMC employees so far.”

A TSMC spokesperson confirmed the 1,100 employees Wei referred to on the call are based in the Phoenix area.

In 2021, TSMC broke ground on its $40 billion chipmaking facility, which has an average of 12,000 construction workers on the site every day. It could eventually build out the site to include six fabs that would provide “the most advanced chips made in the U.S.,” the Business Journal previously reported.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

