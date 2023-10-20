Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cleveland museum sues to stop seizure of statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius

Oct 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has sued New York City authorities over their seizure of a headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius.

A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan on Aug. 14 ordered the seizure of the statue, which the museum acquired in 1986 and had been a highlight of its collection of ancient Roman art. The museum argues in its suit that the statue was lawfully obtained and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has no legal authority to seize it.

The warrant was secured as part of an ongoing investigation into a smuggling network involving antiquities looted from Bubon in southwestern Turkey and trafficked through Manhattan, a spokesperson for Bragg has said. The 76-inch (1.9-meter) statue dates from A.D. 180 to 200 and is worth $20 million, according to the district attorney’s office.

The suit filed Thursday asks a judge to declare that the museum is the rightful owner of the statue, which it calls “one of the most significant works in the (museum’s) collection” of some 61,000 objects. Museum officials have repeatedly told the district attorney that their evidence is insufficient and suggested other investigative avenues, according to the suit, but all have been refused.

The museum said it also has consulted experts who cast “significant doubt” on the identification of the statue as Marcus Aurelius, noting the experts believe it’s more likely a statue of another Greek philosopher.

A spokesman for Bragg said the office is reviewing the lawsuit and “will respond in court papers.” He also noted the office has successfully recovered more than 4,600 illegally traffic antiquities.

Museum spokesman Todd Mesek said it does not discuss ongoing litigation but noted the museum takes provenance issues very seriously.

The statue was removed from view earlier this year, and the museum changed the description of the piece on its website, where it calls the statue a “Draped Male Figure” instead of indicating a connection to Marcus Aurelius.

Turkey first made claims about the statue in 2012 when it released a list of nearly two dozen objects in the Cleveland museum’s collection that it said had been looted from Bubon and other locations. Museum officials said at the time that Turkey had provided no hard evidence of looting.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has worked in recent years to repatriate hundreds of objects looted from countries including Turkey, Greece, Israel and Italy. It was unclear who might be targeted in the investigation of the statue seized in Cleveland.

Marcus Aurelius ruled as Roman emperor from A.D. 161 to 180 and was a Stoic philosopher whose “Meditations” have been studied over the centuries.

The seized statue shows a man in flowing robes holding one hand in front of him in a regal pose.

United States News

File - Director Stephen Gyllenhaal, left, and Dan Pallotta attend the premiere of "Uncharitable" on...

Associated Press

Can the new film ‘Uncharitable’ change people’s minds about “overhead” at nonprofits?

NEW YORK (AP) — All Hands and Hearts makes a promise in big letters on the front page of its website: “95 cents of every dollar is spent on our programs.” The Massachusetts-based disaster relief nonprofit, like so many charitable organizations have for decades, feels the pressure to operate as leanly as possible. Izzy Smith, […]

3 hours ago

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with assistant ...

Associated Press

AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors’ notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks down as sustained high yields in bonds weigh on markets

Wall Street is pointing lower early Friday, potentially setting up another day of losses as sustained and elevated bond yields pull money from stocks. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.2% before the bell. Global shares retreated as the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year U.S. […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Pumpjacks dip their heads to extract oil in a basin south of Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023...

Associated Press

Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years after the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the current crisis in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt global oil supplies and push prices higher. But don’t expect a repeat of the catastrophic price hikes and long lines at the gasoline pump, experts say. The Israel-Hamas war is “definitely not […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct....

Associated Press

Jury selection will begin in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others

ATLANTA (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin Friday for the first defendant to go to trial in the Georgia case that accuses former President Donald Trump and others of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was indicted just over two months ago along with Trump and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A man whose divorce case was before killing is ID’d as a person of interest in the death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge who was shot to death outside his home presided over the divorce case of the man now identified as person of interest in the killing, court records show. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for 49-year-old Pedro Argote in connection with the shooting death of […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Cleveland museum sues to stop seizure of statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius