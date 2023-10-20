Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley hospital locked down during search for suspects in fatal shooting

Oct 20, 2023, 7:15 AM

File photo of Glendale police motorcycles. Two men were detained Thursday, Oct. 19, after a fatal s...

Two men were detained Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, after a fatal shooting in Glendale, Arizona. A nearby hospital was locked down while police searched for the suspects.

(X Photo, File/@GlendaleAZPD)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A West Valley hospital was temporarily locked down Thursday night after a fatal shooting nearby, authorities said.

Officers responded to a a shooting call near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 10:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Glendale Police Department said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness told police they saw two suspects running away.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and asked Banner Thunderbird Medical Center to lock down during the search. The hospital is on Thunderbird Road between 55th Avenue and 57th drive.

Two men were detained, and the lockdown was lifted.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

