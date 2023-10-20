Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van in northwest Phoenix

Oct 20, 2023, 6:42 AM

An elderly pedestrian died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2023, after he was hit by a van in northwest Phoenix....

An elderly pedestrian died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2023, after he was hit by a van in northwest Phoenix. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 86-year-old pedestrian died Thursday after he was hit by a van in northwest Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a serious vehicle collision around 11:45 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road and found Joseph Pavlics lying on the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Pavlics was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers, police said.

Detectives believe Pavlics was trying to cross Bell Road, or fell onto it, when he was hit by the van that entered the road from a private drive.

There are no charges pending against the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

Arizona News

