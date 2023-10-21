PHOENIX — Traffic will be restricted in parts of Tempe on Sunday because of street closures to accommodate the Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

The closures, along with transit service restrictions, are expected to be in effect from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.

A full list of the detours is available at the city’s website.

Arizona’s Ironman 70.3 begins with a 1.2-mile swim in Tempe Town Lake, starting at the boat rental dock.

That’s followed by 56 miles of bicycle riding on a street course that covers ground on both sides of the lake and includes Rio Salado Parkway between McClintock and Priest drives.

The final leg is a 13.1-mile run consisting on two laps over a course runs along both sides of the lake.

The 70.3-mile race may seem long, but it’s only half the distance of a full Ironman triathlon.

Organizers said the shorter Arizona race won’t be on their schedule in 2024.

However, there’s a full Ironman triathlon coming up in Tempe on Nov. 19. It’s the same course as Sunday’s race with twice as many laps in each leg.

