Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Watch: President Joe Biden addresses Hamas-Israel war, more

Oct 19, 2023, 4:40 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday evening on the country’s response to the Hamas-Israel war and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under the rubble, authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.

More than 1 million Palestinians, about half of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes in the north since Israel told them to evacuate. Most have crowded into U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters or the homes of relatives.

For the first time since Israel captured Gaza from Egypt in 1967, a major tent camp arose to house displaced people. Dozens of U.N.-provided tents and tarps lined a dirt lot in the southern city of Khan Younis. Families boiled water on gas stoves and charged phones on small generators.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Wash...

Associated Press

Biden will ask Congress for billions, says supporting Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 dead in central Washington shooting including gunman, police say

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man shot four people Thursday in central Washington state, killing three of them, and then killed himself, police said. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said in a statement that at about 5 a.m. the man shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman at […]

33 minutes ago

Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2, 202...

Associated Press

Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia

Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors.

41 minutes ago

Jakob Howell, left, and Matt Brown load boxes belonging to Joyce and Anil Lilly into a moving truck...

Associated Press

Fewer Californians are moving to Texas, instead they’re going to Arizona and Florida

The number of former Californians who moved to Texas dropped slightly last year. Instead, they are moving to Arizona and Florida.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area man charged with hate crimes for threatening Muslim men

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with two hate crimes for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men, a prosecutor said Thursday. Larry York, 46, of Lombard, was denied pretrial release during a court hearing Thursday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. York confronted the victims […]

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Watch: President Joe Biden addresses Hamas-Israel war, more