PHOENIX — Bad Bunny is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to Phoenix’s Footprint Center for two shows next year.

The “Where She Goes” singer announced shows in Phoenix on Feb. 27 and 28 as part of his 47-date, 31-city tour Thursday that offers fans a more intimate setting.

These will be Bad Bunny’s first Phoenix performances since the three-time Grammy-winning artist played Chase Field in September 2022.

The shows will be an experience curated for day-one fans and will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised.

The tour begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and closes with three shows in Miami.

The tour announcement comes ahead of Bad Bunny hosting Saturday Night Live this Saturday, and follows last week’s release of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the Puerto Rican artist’s fifth solo album.

Bad Bunny is heading out for the Most Wanted Tour! Registration is open now until Sunday 10/22 at 11:59PM EST. Sign up today! 🔥 https://t.co/slcabAjjcD pic.twitter.com/jG8qWTjIo9 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 19, 2023

How do I get tickets for Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour?”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 25. Registration for tickets is open through Sunday on the tour website.

Bad Bunny fans are being asked to register before tickets go on sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resales and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.

Fans can register from now until 8:59 p.m. Sunday online.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

What are the dates for Bad Bunny’s 2024 “Most Wanted Tour?”

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Friday, Feb. 23 — T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday, Feb. 24 — T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 — Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 — Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Friday, March 1 — Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Saturday, March 2 — Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Tuesday, March 5 — Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Thursday, March 7 — Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Saturday, March 9 — Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Wednesday, March 13 — Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Thursday, March 14 — Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Friday, March 15 — Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Wednesday, March 20 — Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Saturday, March 23 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tuesday, March 26 — T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thursday, March 28 — United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Friday, March 29 — United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Saturday, March 30 — United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Thursday, April 4 — Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Saturday, April 6 — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Tuesday, April 9 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, April 11 — Barclays Center in New York, New York.

Friday, April 12 — Barclays Center in New York, New York.

Saturday, April 13 — Barclays Center in New York, New York.

Wednesday, April 17 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Friday, April 19 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Saturday, April 20 — XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Monday, April 22 — KFC Yum! Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

Wednesday, April 24 — BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Friday, April 26 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Saturday, April 27 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Tuesday, April 30 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Wednesday, May 1 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Friday, May 3 — American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tuesday, May 7 — Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Friday, May 10 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Saturday, May 11 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tuesday, May 14 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wednesday, May 15 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Friday, May 17 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Saturday, May 18 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tuesday, May 21 — Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Friday, May 24 — Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Saturday, May 25 — Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Sunday, May 26 — Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

