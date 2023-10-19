Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mid-November execution date set for Alabama inmate convicted of robbing, killing man in 1993

Oct 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey McWhorter...

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey McWhorter, who was sentenced for the 1993 shooting death of Edward Lee Williams during a robbery. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set a Nov. 16, 2023, execution date for McWhorter. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has scheduled a November execution date for an inmate convicted of shooting and killing a man during a 1993 robbery.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday set Nov. 16 as the date for Casey A. McWhorter to die by injection. The 48-year-old inmate was convicted of capital murder for his role in the robbery and shooting death of Edward Lee Williams in Marshall County.

Prosecutors said McWhorter, who was 18 at the time, plotted with two younger teens including William’s 15-year-old son to steal money and other items from Williams’ home and also kill him. Prosecutors said McWhorter and a 16-year-old co-defendant went to Williams’ home with rifles and fashioned homemade silencers from a pillow and milk jug stuffed with napkins. An appellate court wrote that evidence in the case showed Williams grabbed the rifle held by the 16-year-old and they began to struggle over it before the man was shot a total of 11 times by both teens,

The jury that convicted McWhorter recommended the death sentence by a vote of 10-2, according to court records.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined in 2021 to review the case. McWhorter’s attorneys argued that a juror in the case failed to disclose in jury selection that she believed her father had been murdered. They also argued that McWhorter’s trial attorney failed to prevent mitigating evidence about McWhorter’s background.

The Department of Corrections will have until 6 a.m. on Nov. 17 to complete the execution. The state did away with a midnight deadline for carrying out executions after several lethal injections were canceled because of last-minute legal battles or problems inserting intravenous lines.

The attorney general’s office has asked that another inmate, Kenneth Eugene Smith, be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia, a method the state has authorized but never used. No execution date has been set in that case.

United States News

Associated Press

New York judge fired for pointing gun at a Black man in court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York judge who pointed a loaded handgun at a Black man during a 2015 court hearing was removed from office Thursday by the state’s highest court. Justice Robert J. Putorti was a Whitehall Town and Village Court. He repeatedly emphasized the race and stature of the litigant when […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Electric truck maker Rivian says construction on first phase of Georgia factory will proceed in 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive will move ahead with construction on a factory in Georgia early next year, the company confirmed Thursday. The California-based electric truck company made the announcement as it opens a retail location in an intown Atlanta development, the eighth in a network of what the company calls “spaces” that it’s rolling […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey police capture man accused of shoving woman into moving NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into the side of a moving New York City subway train was captured in New Jersey on Thursday, police said. Sabir Jones, 39, was detained by Newark police and transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a […]

1 hour ago

Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate ...

Associated Press

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024. Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — says in a statement she made the decision after considering […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia agrees to pay for gender-affirming care for public employees, settling a lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia will start paying for gender-affirming health care for state employees, public school teachers and former employees covered by a state health insurance plan, settling another in a string of lawsuits against Georgia agencies aiming to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. The plaintiffs moved […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Mid-November execution date set for Alabama inmate convicted of robbing, killing man in 1993