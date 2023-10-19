Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix sets daily heat record for 2nd time this week

Oct 19, 2023, 3:14 PM

Phoenix set another daily heat record on Thursday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Phoenix set another daily heat record on Thursday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Once in mid-October wasn’t good enough as Phoenix set a daily heat record for a second time this week on Thursday.

The city surpassed the old record of 101 degrees, hitting 102 degrees at about 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record was set in 2003.

Phoenix also broke a daily record Monday and hit 105 degrees, making it the latest for the mark in a year in Phoenix history.

How many times has Phoenix reached 100 degrees this year?

Phoenix has now reached the century mark 131 times in 2023. That’s the most in a year since 2020, when the mercury hit at least 100 a record 145 times. (The National Weather Service started keeping records for Phoenix in 1895.)

With Oct. 27 the latest 100 degrees has ever been recorded in Phoenix, the record appears safe. But there’s a chance 2023 will finish as high as third on the list.

Here are the 10 years with the most 100-degree days in Phoenix (through Thursday):

1. 2020: 145

2. 1989: 143

3. 2023: 131

4. 2003: 129

5. 2018: 128

6. 2001: 127

7. 1988: 122

8. 1992: 120

9. 2000: 119

10. 2009: 118

Will the weather cool in Phoenix any time soon?

A cooldown will come soon, but not this weekend.

Temperatures will hover around triple digits until Monday, when the high is forecast to drop to 91 degrees.

