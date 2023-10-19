Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

Oct 19, 2023, 2:06 PM

Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate ...

Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024.

Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — says in a statement she made the decision after considering “what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward.”

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

United States News

Associated Press

Georgia agrees to pay for gender-affirming care for public employees, settling a lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia will start paying for gender-affirming health care for state employees, public school teachers and former employees covered by a state health insurance plan, settling another in a string of lawsuits against Georgia agencies aiming to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. The plaintiffs moved […]

1 hour ago

Eric Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Former President D...

Associated Press

At Donald Trump’s civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric’s ‘lofty ideas’ for valuing a property

NEW YORK (AP) — The spotlight at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial turned Thursday to the former president’s son Eric, with documents and testimony suggesting the scion envisioned a “lofty” value on a suburban New York golf course where the family business proposed building luxury townhouses. The trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Black voters in Louisiana to speed the process of drawing new congressional districts in the state. The justices declined to overrule a federal appeals court, which last month blocked a district judge’s plan to hold hearings for a new map with a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship on Thursday took out three missiles and several drones that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north, the Pentagon said. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters Thursday that the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea, intercepted three land attack […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a fellow college student in Mississippi on Sunday. Joshua Brown of Columbia, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property, arrest affidavits show. The shooting […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024