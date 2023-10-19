Arizona adds Fantasy 5 jackpot win; $50K Powerball ticket sold

PHOENIX — A lucky player hit a Fantasy 5 jackpot in Arizona on Wednesday, while a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was also sold.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket, worth $96,000, was sold at a Safeway in Chino Valley.

The winning numbers were 8, 9, 15, 26 and 37.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot.

The Valley also had a big winner.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Quiktrip at 17th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 1, 4, 13, 35, 58 and the winner matched four of five.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.