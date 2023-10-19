Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

At Donald Trump’s civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric’s ‘lofty ideas’ for valuing a property

Oct 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Eric Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Former President D...

Eric Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is making a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) —

The spotlight at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial turned Thursday to the former president’s son Eric, with documents and testimony suggesting the scion envisioned a “lofty” value on a suburban New York golf course where the family business proposed building luxury townhouses.

The trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ claims that Trump, his company and executives, including Eric Trump, fraudulently inflated the value of the Westchester County golf club and other properties on financial statements given to lenders, insurers and others. Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential campaign, denies the allegations and says the documents actually underestimated the value of his prime properties.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, sought an appraisal of the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, in 2013, according to documents and testimony Thursday.

At the time, the Trumps were considering what’s known as a conservation easement on the property, according to David McArdle, an appraiser with the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. A conservation easement is essentially an agreement to forgo development in exchange for a tax break.

McArdle said he was asked to figure out what the property would be worth if the Trump Organization built 71 high-end townhomes there, and he got substantial input from Eric Trump.

“Of course Eric Trump has lofty ideas on value,” assuming the townhouses would easily sell for $1,000 per square foot, McArdle wrote in an email to a fellow appraiser at the time.

“Eric loved this project. He thought it was very special. I didn’t disagree with him,” McArdle testified Thursday. He said that it wasn’t unusual for property owners to weigh in on the appraisal process and that he was “perfectly willing to listen,” while ultimately making his own professional judgment.

McArdle’s appraisal ultimately came in at $43.3 million. In an email exchange as a ballpark figure was becoming clear, he and some lawyers for the Trump company strategized about how to present it to their client.

McArdle said Thursday that Eric Trump may have had a “more lofty value” in mind, but a higher number wouldn’t have been credible. With one of the attorneys suggesting that the number might come under scrutiny from tax authorities or a court, the email discussion was a leadup “to finally tell Eric he should accept this value from the professionals that probably know this better than he,” McArdle testified.

Shortly after that email discussion, Eric Trump wrote in a message that he’d spoken to one of the attorneys and told McArdle to hold off sending the appraisal until further notice. McArdle said he wasn’t told why, noting that appraisals often “have a lot of stops and starts.”

He said he didn’t believe the final appraisal ever was sent.

Trump’s financial statements went on to list the golf course at values sometimes topping $100 million, according to James’ lawsuit. The villas weren’t built.

Lawyers for the Trumps haven’t yet had their turn to question McArdle. In pretrial testimony, Eric Trump said he didn’t recall much about engaging with McArdle and the other appraisers about the golf course, and that the easement was something the company briefly explored but didn’t pursue.

Both Eric and Donald Trump have attended some parts of the trial but weren’t there Thursday. Besides McArdle, the court also heard from a lending executive who said that Donald Trump’s claimed net worth played a role — but not a key one — in securing a $160 million refinancing loan on a Wall Street office building in 2015.

The executive, Jack Weisselberg of Ladder Capital, worked on the deal with Trump executives including his father, then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg.

An internal Ladder Capital document, shown in court Thursday, said the “deal strengths” included Trump’s stated net worth of nearly $5.8 billion, over $300 million of it in cash and other liquid assets — figures that reflected Trump’s 2014 financial statement.

“The net worth statement is one of many thing that we look at in the underwriting process. I wouldn’t say it was a key factor … it was a factor,” Weisselberg testified, explaining that “liquidity was what we were really paying attention to.”

Asked whether Ladder Capital had independently gathered financial information on Trump, Weisselberg said the data had come from the then-businessman.

Earlier in the trial, retired Deutsche Bank official Nicholas Haigh testified that Trump’s financial statements were key to approvals for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans in 2011 and 2012.

But the bank conducted “sanity checks” on Trump’s numbers, sometimes knocking significant amounts off his value estimates for such holdings as Trump Tower and his golf courses, Haigh said.

The state attorney general is seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants doing business in New York.

In a pretrial ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and his company engaged in fraud, and ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, which could strip the ex-president of control over Trump Tower and other marquee properties. An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling, at least for now.

Both Engoron and James are Democrats.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Judge blocks California school district policy to notify parents if their child changes pronouns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parts of a controversial Southern California school district policy that require school staff to tell parents if their child asks to change their gender identification will remain halted after a judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to block them until a final decision is made in the case. The ruling by […]

43 minutes ago

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey McWhorter...

Associated Press

Mid-November execution date set for Alabama inmate convicted of robbing, killing man in 1993

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has scheduled a November execution date for an inmate convicted of shooting and killing a man during a 1993 robbery. Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday set Nov. 16 as the date for Casey A. McWhorter to die by injection. The 48-year-old inmate was convicted of capital murder for his […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York judge fired for pointing gun at a Black man in court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York judge who pointed a loaded handgun at a Black man during a 2015 court hearing was removed from office Thursday by the state’s highest court. Justice Robert J. Putorti was a Whitehall Town and Village Court judge. He repeatedly emphasized the race and stature of the litigant […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Electric truck maker Rivian says construction on first phase of Georgia factory will proceed in 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive will move ahead with construction on a factory in Georgia early next year, the company confirmed Thursday. The California-based electric truck company made the announcement as it opens a retail location in an intown Atlanta development, the eighth in a network of what the company calls “spaces” that it’s rolling […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey police capture man accused of shoving woman into moving NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into the side of a moving New York City subway train was captured in New Jersey on Thursday, police said. Sabir Jones, 39, was detained by Newark police and transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

At Donald Trump’s civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric’s ‘lofty ideas’ for valuing a property