Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student

Oct 19, 2023, 12:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a fellow college student in Mississippi on Sunday.

Joshua Brown of Columbia, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property, arrest affidavits show.

The shooting was reported late Sunday at an apartment complex on the campus in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson State University said Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago.

Brown is a student at Jones College in Ellisville, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) away from Jackson. He was initially arrested by Jones College Campus police and was then turned over to authorities in Jackson, according to a news release.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV that Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County.

Reached by phone Thursday, the Hinds County Public Defender’s Office said an attorney had not been assigned to represent Brown. It was not clear whether he had obtained a private attorney. A call to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about his representation was not immediately returned.

In a statement after the shooting, Jackson State University’s acting president, Elayne H. Anthony, called Burns an “ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service.”

United States News

Associated Press

Electric truck maker Rivian says construction on first phase of Georgia factory will proceed in 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive will move ahead with construction on a factory in Georgia early next year, the company confirmed Thursday. The California-based electric truck company made the announcement as it opens a retail location in an intown Atlanta development, the eighth in a network of what the company calls “spaces” that it’s rolling […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey police capture man accused of shoving woman into moving NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into the side of a moving New York City subway train was captured in New Jersey on Thursday, police said. Sabir Jones, 39, was detained by Newark police and transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a […]

59 minutes ago

Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate ...

Associated Press

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024. Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — says in a statement she made the decision after considering […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Georgia agrees to pay for gender-affirming care for public employees, settling a lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia will start paying for gender-affirming health care for state employees, public school teachers and former employees covered by a state health insurance plan, settling another in a string of lawsuits against Georgia agencies aiming to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. The plaintiffs moved […]

2 hours ago

Eric Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Former President D...

Associated Press

At Donald Trump’s civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric’s ‘lofty ideas’ for valuing a property

NEW YORK (AP) — The spotlight at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial turned Thursday to the former president’s son Eric, with documents and testimony suggesting the scion envisioned a “lofty” value on a suburban New York golf course where the family business proposed building luxury townhouses. The trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student