PHOENIX — A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 in central Phoenix on Thursday morning.

A vehicle fire was blocking all lanes on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road Thursday morning. Video from @FelisDeportes. pic.twitter.com/nLHcfKYOhx — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) October 19, 2023

Vehicles were forced to exit SR 51 at Bethany Home Road while crews worked to put out the fire, which started around 9 a.m. Traffic started flowing through the area again around 9:40 a.m.

By the time the highway reopened, southbound traffic was backed up to Northern Avenue, more than 2 miles from the incident just south of the Bethany Home Road exit.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a destroyed car after the fire was put out.

No information about what caused the blaze was immediately available.

