Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Car fire ties up traffic on southbound State Route 51 in central Phoenix

Oct 19, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:47 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

PHOENIX — A car fire tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 in central Phoenix on Thursday morning.

Vehicles were forced to exit SR 51 at Bethany Home Road while crews worked to put out the fire, which started around 9 a.m. Traffic started flowing through the area again around 9:40 a.m.

By the time the highway reopened, southbound traffic was backed up to Northern Avenue, more than 2 miles from the incident just south of the Bethany Home Road exit.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a destroyed car after the fire was put out.

No information about what caused the blaze was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

artist interpretation of what the ASU medical school building could look like upon completion...

KTAR.com

ASU medical school to be built in downtown Phoenix

Arizona State University's headquarters for health, including a new medical school, will be built in downtown Phoenix, officials announced Thursday.

25 minutes ago

Publicity photo of Tool (from left, Maynard James Keenan, Justin Chancellor, Danny Carey and Adam J...

Kevin Stone

Tool adds 2nd Phoenix date after Footprint Center show sells out

Tool, the revered prog-metal outfit fronted by Arizona resident and wine mogul Maynard James Keenan, is heading back to Phoenix. Twice.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Animal shelter temporarily offering free adoptions for pit bulls

The Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix is waiving adoption fees for some pit bulls through the end of October.

4 hours ago

The city of Phoenix celebrated the Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home National League Championship ...

Kevin Stone

Diamondbacks fans, colors roll through downtown Phoenix for afternoon playoff game

A wave of Diamondbacks colors is rolling through downtown Phoenix with the team hosting the Phillies in the NLCS on Thursday afternoon.

5 hours ago

firefighter stands in front of home following early morning blaze...

KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized, 4 others displaced after fire at northwest Phoenix home

A woman was hospitalized and four other people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in northwest Phoenix early Thursday.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Car fire ties up traffic on southbound State Route 51 in central Phoenix