Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman says she was raped after getting into a car she thought she had booked

Oct 19, 2023, 8:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A man has been charged with raping a woman who thought he was the driver she requested after leaving a Boston nightclub.

The woman told police she left the nightclub early Saturday and got into the car, believing it to be an Uber she had requested for the ride home. But after she got in, the driver drove behind some buildings, put a T-shirt over the rear window and then raped her, police said in a report.

“This is a terrifying incident involving a woman who entered a vehicle with the full understanding that she was going to be delivered home in safety and a driver who took advantage of the victim and the situation,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a news release Wednesday.

Afterward, the driver drove the woman around before dropping her off near her house, police said.

Investigators said they used video surveillance and descriptions provided by the woman to identify the car.

The driver, identified as Qabel Najeeb, 29, of Worcester, was arrested Sunday and charged with rape. He pleaded not guilty in municipal court on Monday, and his bail was set at $10,000. He was scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15.

The Associated Press sent an email to his attorney seeking comment. A phone number for Najeeb could not be found.

Uber told The Boston Globe that Najeeb is not a driver for the ride-booking service.

United States News

Associated Press

A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a fellow college student in Mississippi on Sunday. Joshua Brown of Columbia, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property, arrest affidavits show. The shooting […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan Republican charged in false elector plot agrees to cooperation deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Republican accused of participating in a fake elector plot had all criminal charges dropped Thursday after the state Attorney General’s office said a cooperation deal was reached. The defendant, James Renner, was one of 16 Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 presidential election and signed a document […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in Portland, M...

Associated Press

Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change

The upcoming United States winter looks likely to be a bit low on snow and extreme cold outbreaks, with federal forecasters predicting the North to get warmer than normal and the South wetter and stormier. A strong El Nino heavily moderates and changes the storm tracks of what America is likely to face from December […]

1 hour ago

Rep. Jim Jordan, right, talks to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry before the House held a second...

Associated Press

GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told colleagues he would back a temporary House speaker for several months as he works to shore up support.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

14 cows killed, others survive truck rollover crash in Connecticut

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying 44 dairy cows crashed on a Connecticut highway exit ramp early Thursday, killing eight of the animals immediately while another six had to be euthanized because of their injuries, state police and agriculture officials said. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck on an exit off Interstate 84 […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Woman says she was raped after getting into a car she thought she had booked