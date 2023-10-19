Animal shelter temporarily offering free adoptions for pit bulls

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix is waiving adoption fees for pit bulls through the end of October, which is National Pit Bull Awareness Month.

The special covers all pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes over 1 year old.

AHS will host the adoption event at its two locations: the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus at Dobbins Road and 15th Avenue in Phoenix and the PetSmart at Miller and Camelback roads in Scottsdale.

Both sites are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All adoptable pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Why is the pit bull special this month?

The purpose of the special is to put a spotlight on National Pit Bull Awareness Month, as the breed can often be mischaracterized and mistreated, according to AHS.

Pit bulls are also some of the most at-risk animals in shelters across the country as they might take longer than other breeds to get adopted.

Finding animals a home is critical for shelter employees as it allows more sick, injured and abused pets, like 5-year-old Bonnie and 2-year-old Biff, to be cared for.

Bonnie and Biff, two of AHS’ longest residents, are pit bulls rescued in July as sick and injured strays.

They are currently available for adoption.

