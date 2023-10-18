Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme

Oct 18, 2023, 12:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A right-wing social media influencer was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on Wednesday for spreading falsehoods via Twitter, now known as X, in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

Douglass Mackey, who posted under the alias Ricky Vaughn, was convicted in March of the charge of conspiracy against rights after a trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Mackey, who had 58,000 Twitter followers, conspired with others between September and November of 2016 to post falsely that supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton could vote for her by text message or social media post.

For example, they said, Mackey tweeted a photo of a woman standing in front of an “African Americans for Hillary” sign. “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home,” the tweet said. “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement that Mackey “weaponized disinformation in a dangerous scheme to stop targeted groups, including black and brown people and women, from participating in our democracy.”

Mackey’s attorney, Andrew Frisch, asked in a memorandum to the judge that his client be spared prison. Frisch said that Mackey started psychotherapy in 2018 in an effort to change his life and “is not Ricky Vaughn of seven years ago.”

Judge Ann M. Donnelly denied the request. The New York Times reports that before issuing his sentence, Donnelly said Mackey had been “one of the leading members” of a conspiracy that was “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.”

United States News

Associated Press

South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police officer was fatally shot after he joined an hourslong pursuit of two men who fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through several cities before they were arrested, authorities said. San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot as his vehicle crossed paths […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Tammy emerged in the afternoon and was centered at 5 p.m. EDT about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands. It was moving […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new police chief said the city’s use of police stations as temporary housing for the growing population of migrants seeking asylum has been a “burden” on the nation’s second-largest police department. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that among his main concerns is the toll […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada district attorney cleared two police officers of any criminal wrongdoing on Wednesday after they fatally shot a man who went on a rampage with a chainsaw at a Motel 6 three years ago. Ronal Zendejas, 36, of Sparks, cut through doors and swung the running blade at employees and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Midair collision between hang glider and paraglider in Utah kills 1, injures 2 others

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A midair collision between a hang glider and paraglider in Utah killed the paraglider pilot, seriously injured his passenger and injured the pilot of the hang glider, police said Wednesday. The two aircraft collided and crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Salt Lake County Flight Park, a popular spot for non-powered […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit dropped after school board changes course, adopts Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Washington-based attorney confirmed Wednesday his firm was dropping litigation it filed last month regarding Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students because the school board his firm sued has since adopted guidelines consistent with the governor’s. But the firm could potentially still bring other litigation in districts […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme