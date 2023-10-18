Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say

Oct 18, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities plan to announce more arrests Wednesday in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another last week.

Police on Monday said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He is from Camden County, New Jersey, and was being held in that state on a fugitive warrant.

Authorities said Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital. His handcuffs were placed on Martinez Fernandez at the time of his arrest, a symbolic practice used when officers are killed. Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

The suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at a hospital dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities said was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe Duran had at least three accomplices and believe one of them was responsible for firing the gun that was used to shoot all three people, First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference Monday.

United States News

Associated Press

South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police officer was fatally shot after he joined an hourslong pursuit of two men who fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through several cities before they were arrested, authorities said. San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot as his vehicle crossed paths […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Tammy emerged in the afternoon and was centered at 5 p.m. EDT about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands. It was moving […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new police chief said the city’s use of police stations as temporary housing for the growing population of migrants seeking asylum has been a “burden” on the nation’s second-largest police department. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that among his main concerns is the toll […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada district attorney cleared two police officers of any criminal wrongdoing on Wednesday after they fatally shot a man who went on a rampage with a chainsaw at a Motel 6 three years ago. Ronal Zendejas, 36, of Sparks, cut through doors and swung the running blade at employees and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Midair collision between hang glider and paraglider in Utah kills 1, injures 2 others

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A midair collision between a hang glider and paraglider in Utah killed the paraglider pilot, seriously injured his passenger and injured the pilot of the hang glider, police said Wednesday. The two aircraft collided and crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Salt Lake County Flight Park, a popular spot for non-powered […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit dropped after school board changes course, adopts Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Washington-based attorney confirmed Wednesday his firm was dropping litigation it filed last month regarding Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students because the school board his firm sued has since adopted guidelines consistent with the governor’s. But the firm could potentially still bring other litigation in districts […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say