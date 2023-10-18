Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona adds 3 more $10,000 Mega Millions winners in recent drawings

Oct 18, 2023

Three Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 apiece have been sold in recent Arizona drawings. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A trio of Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 apiece have been sold in Arizona in recent drawings.

The first happened for Friday’s draw when a winning ticket was sold at the Chevron located at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The ticket matched four of the five white numbers — 6, 18, 44, 46 and 68 — and the Mega Ball of 18.

Four days later, two more $10,000 winners were selected in Arizona.

A ticket sold at a Quiktrip in Tucson matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, while a ticket purchased at a Bashas in Flagstaff was also a five-figure winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were 5, 6, 29, 32 and 61. The Mega Ball was 20.

What is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

