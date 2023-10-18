PHOENIX — Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were appointed Tuesday to U.S. Senate committee roles formerly held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Sinema, an independent, will join the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and Kelly, a Democrat, will join the Select Committee on Intelligence.

The Committee on Appropriations writes the legislation that allocates funds to government agencies, departments and organizations.

“In this role, I’ll continue to work across the aisle to deliver real results for Arizonans by ensuring responsible investments in our country, boosting border resources, securing Western water, addressing affordability for working Americans and making sure Washington understands and responds to Arizona’s unique needs,” Sinema said in a press release.

The Select Committee on Intelligence oversees and sets the budget for government intelligence programs, evaluates nominees for internal positions and is regularly briefed on intelligence reports.

“Our ability to outmaneuver adversaries like Russia, China, Iran and their proxies depends on our intelligence community always being one step ahead,” Kelly said in a statement.

“I take seriously the responsibility of overseeing and supporting our intelligence operations, especially as we face complex threats to our own national security and the safety of some of our closest allies.”

Kelly said Feinstein, who died Sept. 29 at the age of 90, left a legacy of strengthening the country’s national security and values.

What other roles do Kelly, Sinema hold?

In addition to the appropriations role, Sinema holds positions on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Kelly’s other assignments are on the Armed Services Committee; Special Committee on Aging; Joint Economic Committee; and Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

