Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

United Airlines rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats board first

Oct 18, 2023, 5:56 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights.

The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26. The plan, known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle, was tested at four domestic locations and one hub. United said that it’s shown to save up to two minutes of boarding time.

The change will begin with passengers in Group 4. Those with window seats will board first, followed by those with middle seats and then those with aisle seats. United said that multiple customers on the same economy reservation, such as families, will be allowed to board their flight together.

The plan will be implemented on domestic flights and some international flights.

Individuals in first class and business class will see no change in their boarding process. There’s also no change for the pre-boarding group that includes travelers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active-duty military and families traveling with children that are 2 years old or younger.

On Tuesday United reported that it it earned $1.14 billion in the vacation-heavy third quarter, but the airline forecast weaker profit the rest of the year due to surging jet fuel prices and the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv during the Israel-Hamas war.

United said its fourth-quarter adjusted profit would be between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, short of Wall Street’s expectations for $2.09 per share.

The high end of the United forecast assumes that the airline will resume Tel Aviv flights next month, while the low end assumes no more flights this year. United and many other airlines halted the flights shortly after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell more than 7% in morning trading Wednesday.

United States News

Associated Press

More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities plan to announce more arrests Wednesday in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another last week. Police on Monday said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, of Camden County before dawn in […]

25 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, right, talks to Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry as the House of Repr...

Associated Press

GOP’s Jim Jordan tries again to become House speaker, while his detractors consider options

The House is voting again Wednesday on whether to make Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio the chamber's speaker.

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Democrat Katrina Christiansen announces her 2nd bid for North Dakota US Senate seat

Democrat Katrina Christiansen has launched a second bid for one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats. Christiansen is an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 against Republican incumbent John Hoeven, who won a third term with 56% of the vote to Christiansen’s 25% and independent candidate […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida men plead guilty to charges related to a drive-by-shooting that left 11 wounded

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to charges related to a drive-by-shooting in central Florida that left 11 people wounded earlier this year, federal authorities said Wednesday. Nicholas Hanson and Marcus Mobley have pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and possessing a firearm and ammunition as convicted felons. They could be sentenced to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Elephant dies at St. Louis Zoo shortly after her herd became agitated from a dog running loose

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo died shortly after her herd became agitated from a small dog running loose, zoo officials said. Rani (pronounced Rahn-ee) died Friday at age 27. The zoo announced her death on Tuesday. “We are absolutely devastated. We ask for the community’s thoughts and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nebraska governor faces backlash for comments on reporter’s nationality

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is facing backlash after comments he made about the Chinese nationality of a reporter whose story cited environmental concerns at farms owned by the governor. Flatwater Free Press reporter Yanqi Xu wrote a story in September revealing that 16 of Pillen’s farms recorded nitrate levels at least […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

United Airlines rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats board first