PHOENIX – A wheelchair-bound Phoenix woman who was reported missing Wednesday, prompting a Silver Alert, was found safe overnight at a local hospital, authorities said Thursday.

Sandra Harris, 68, had last been seen leaving her apartment near Seventh Street and Roeser Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued after her family expressed concern for her welfare.

She was located at the hospital late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. No other details were made available.

