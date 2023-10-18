Close
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen leaving south Phoenix home overnight in wheelchair

Oct 18, 2023, 5:42 AM | Updated: 6:47 am

Portrait of Sandra Harris...

Sandra Harris, 68, was last seen leaving her home in south Phoenix overnight, Oct. 18, 2023, in a wheelchair. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 68-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home in south Phoenix overnight in a wheelchair.

Sandra Harris stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weights 200 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Harris was last seen leaving her apartment at Seventh Street and Roeser Road around 12:30 a.m.

Harris has numerous medical conditions.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 or 911.

