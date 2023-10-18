Silver Alert issued for woman last seen leaving south Phoenix home overnight in wheelchair
Oct 18, 2023, 5:42 AM | Updated: 6:47 am
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 68-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home in south Phoenix overnight in a wheelchair.
Sandra Harris stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weights 200 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Harris was last seen leaving her apartment at Seventh Street and Roeser Road around 12:30 a.m.
Harris has numerous medical conditions.
Anybody with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 or 911.
