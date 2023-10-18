PHOENIX — The father who stripped down to a tube top and daisy dukes to protest an updated dress code policy at a Higley Unified School District school board meeting in September explained why he stripped down on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show.

Ira Latham said it was the second time he spoke out against the policy after it was voted down previously. This time, he came up with an object lesson, he said.

“I had to make it a real clear argument. So this isn’t about you know, conflating the issue about policing women’s bodies. This is a hundred percent about setting the minimum bar standard for success in the classroom for children,” Latham said.

“This is a hundred percent about setting the minimum bar standard for success in the classroom for children. Let’s get that whole BS about making it some social issue about women it versus men or anything like that. It’s about setting the minimum bar standards for Success. There’s plenty of studies that indicate simple dress codes read success in the classroom. Anyone can tell you that but when we get into the culture War, that’s where everything gets weird.”

The board ultimately passed the updated policy in a 3-2 vote.

Latham said he would like the dress code to revert back to the original policy.

“Yeah, so the original policy has been around since 2001. It was the basic thing, you know shorts down to the fingertips. No midriff modest chest covering no buttocks exposure. The new proposed dress code is literally just cover your underwear kids. No see-through clothing,” he said.

