ARIZONA NEWS

3 dead following crash of small plane in northern Arizona

Oct 17, 2023, 6:00 PM

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Arizona, killing all three people on board. (Facebook Photo/Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Arizona, killing all three people on board, authorities said Tuesday.

The names and ages of the crash victims weren’t immediately released.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials said the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in a field after taking off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams shortly after 12:20 p.m.

Williams is located 34 miles west of Flagstaff.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said their agency will investigate the cause of the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

