PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with one of the most prolific names in Arizona, Jerry Colangelo.

Talking about the history of the Phoenix Suns was incredible. His stories of how the Suns started were amazing. We talked about the biggest names in Suns history including the iconic voice of the Suns Al McCoy.

The story of the Arizona Diamondbacks and winning the World Series in 2001 was awesome. But how that team was built was such a great look behind the curtain.

We talked about USA Basketball and what it was like to return Team USA to international domination.

He also tells us the role he played in naming another NBA franchise. I hope you love this conversation.

