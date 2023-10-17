Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers

Oct 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS plans to invite select taxpayers across 13 states to try out the agency’s pilot electronic free file tax return system beginning in January.

The agency estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.

The IRS faces intense blowback from private tax preparation companies that have made billions from charging people to use their software. The introduction of a government-run option could upend the industry and fundamentally change the way taxpayers interact with IRS.

All eyes are on the agency to get it right — and avoid a roll-out reminiscent of the disastrous healthcare.gov website rollout a decade ago, when many users encountered challenges accessing and using the website.

“The plan is to roll it out in increments that get larger and larger, consistent with how products like this are rolled out in the private sector,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said on a call with reporters previewing the latest details of the program.

“We want to make sure it is an easy to understand pilot” Werfel said. He added that the data pulled from the pilot will be “imperative” in determining the usefulness of the program.

The agency plans to work with nonprofits, congressional offices, states and others to identify taxpayers who are eligible for the pilot program, based on the types of income, tax credits and deductions that they claim.

Werfel said the pilot is meant to be “just another choice taxpayers have” to file their taxes. “Our work to evaluate the feasibility of direct file is just one of many examples of how we’re working to transform the IRS.”

The IRS was tasked with looking into how to create a “direct file” system as part of the funding it received from the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last summer. It gave the IRS nine months and $15 million to report on how such a program would be implemented.

The IRS published a feasibility report in May laying out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.

One of the main criticisms of the program is that it the direct file pilot only covers individual federal tax returns and does not prepare state returns. However, IRS officials said they are working with Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York for filing season 2024 to integrate state taxes into the pilot.

Organizations like Code for America are working with the states to create their own state filing programs to be integrated in to the direct file tool.

Gabriel Zucker, associate policy director for tax benefits at Code for America, said his firm is working with Arizona’s Department of Revenue and New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance to create a state filing tool.

The states are “really blazing the trail for this exciting project and finding a way for state filing to work within the context of this, ” Zucker said.

“This is a team that’s committed to doing government technology right,” he said.

Taxpayers in nine other states that don’t have an income tax – Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming — may also be eligible to participate in the pilot, according to the IRS.

Werfel said more details on who they choose to invite to the program will be released in January.

“In terms of that first set of taxpayers, we are still working the details — to find the right size and the best approach.”

United States News

Associated Press

Arkansas orders Chinese company’s subsidiary to divest itself of agricultural land

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday ordered the subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company to divest itself of 160 acres (774,400 square yards) of agricultural land, the first such action under a wave of new laws across the country restricting foreign ownership of farmland. Attorney General Tim Griffin said Northrup King Seed Co. has […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jurors in New Mexico deliver split verdicts in kidnapping and terrorism case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors on Tuesday delivered split verdicts in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico. Four members of the family were on trial. Three were found guilty […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court b...

Associated Press

Trump appealing narrow gag order imposed on him in federal election interference case

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers told a court Tuesday that they are appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his federal 2020 election interference case. Trump’s lawyers said in court papers that they will challenge an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that bars Trump from making statements targeting prosecutors, potential witnesses […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Mayor denies discussing absentee ballots with campaign volunteer at center of ballot stuffing claims

The mayor of Connecticut’s largest city denied under oath Tuesday ever discussing absentee ballots with a campaign volunteer who resembles a woman seen on surveillance video stuffing papers into a drop box multiple times ahead of the mayoral primary. In a court hearing, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim tried to distance himself from Wanda Geter-Pataky, a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie “Rust”

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in 2021, describing Tuesday their preparations to present new information to a grand jury. New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they’ll present their case […]

2 hours ago

Republican House speaker nominee Jim Jordan of Ohio (center) talks to a staff member and Rep. Warre...

Associated Press

GOP holdouts prevent Rep. Jim Jordan from winning House speakership on 1st ballot

Republicans holdouts prevented Rep. Jim Jordan from being elected as House speaker on the first ballot Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers