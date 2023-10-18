Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Animal shelter hosts 25th annual Barktoberfest in Gilbert this weekend

Oct 18, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — A no-kill animal shelter is hosting the 25th annual Barktoberfest this Saturday in Gilbert in hopes of finding dogs a permanent home.

Friends for Life will host the free event at its adoption center at 952 W. Melody Ave., near Baseline and Cooper roads, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What will Barktoberfest in Gilbert offer?

There will be something for everyone at Barktoberfest, with adoptions, activities, food and photo opportunities at the event.

Activities include the best trick contest, a costume contest and DogVinci, where the animals step in safe paint and walk onto canvasses to create an art piece.

Four city officials will return to the event as official contest judges, including Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson, chief of police Michael Soelberg and fire chief Rob Duggan.

All funds raised at the street fair will go toward saving homeless dogs and cats in the community.

Tempe-based Alpha Dog Firearms is the presenting sponsor for the event.

