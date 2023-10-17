Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stretch of I-25 to remain closed for days as debris from train derailment is cleared

Oct 17, 2023, 10:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The main north-south highway in Colorado is expected to remain closed for several more days as crews clear piles of coal and other debris after a weekend train derailment and bridge collapse, authorities said Tuesday.

Federal investigators approved cleanup work after largely completing their evidence collection where the BNSF coal train derailed onto Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, Colorado, killing a truck driver.

There is no reason believe the derailment was sabotage, said Sarah Taylor Sulick, of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The bridge, built in 1958, collapsed when 30 cars from the train derailed Sunday afternoon, the NTSB said. The 60-year-old driver of a semitrailer truck that was passing beneath the bridge was killed.

Officials said the derailment caused the bridge collapse but have not said what caused the derailment.

A preliminary report from investigators is due in several weeks.

“They will be pulling maintenance records. They’ll be interviewing people involved. They’ll be talking to the railroad. They’ll be talking to the state,” Sulick said.

A nine-mile (14-kilometer) stretch of I-25 — used by 39,000 to 44,000 vehicles daily — was shut down. Traffic was being detoured around the derailment site and through the town of Penrose, almost 30 miles west of Pueblo.

Meanwhile, the bridge’s ownership remained unclear two days after the accident.

Railroad companies typically own the bridges that trains use. However, BNSF said the steel girder bridge that collapsed onto I-25 was owned by the state.

Colorado officials initially said the bridge was the property of the railroad but later backed off that claim.

Officials were still combing through records Tuesday, trying to determine ownership, said Matt Inzeo, of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Hundreds of tons of coal and mangled railcars that landed on I-25 were expected to be cleared from the road by Wednesday afternoon, officials said. After that, officials will be able to assess how badly the road is damaged and what repairs are needed.

At least 111 railroad accidents have been caused by bridge failures or bridge misalignments since 1976, according to an Associated Press review of derailment reports submitted by railroads to the Federal Railroad Administration. That’s just over two accidents annually on average.

President Joe Biden had been scheduled to visit a wind energy company in Pueblo the day after the accident but postponed the trip at the last minute to focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

Sunday’s accident follows a railroad bridge collapse in June along a Montana Rail Link route in southern Montana that sent railcars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River, spilling molten sulfur and up to 250 tons (226.7 metric tons) of hot asphalt. The accident remains under investigation.

United States News

Republican House speaker nominee Jim Jordan of Ohio (center) talks to a staff member and Rep. Warre...

Associated Press

Rep. Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot

Republicans holdouts prevented Rep. Jim Jordan from being elected as House speaker on the first ballot Tuesday.

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 face federal charges in bizarre South Florida kidnapping plot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two brothers and another man are facing federal charges following a kidnapping that took some bizarre twists, including an attempted waterboarding when they tried to make the victim help them lure the intended target, federal officials said Tuesday. The suspects kidnapped the man at gunpoint outside his apartment in Plantation, […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas war was being remembered as a kind child while multiple authorities investigate the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S. […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Justice Department investigates possible civil rights violations by police in New Jersey capital

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation Tuesday into possible civil rights violations by the police department in New Jersey’s capital city. The investigation in Trenton will focus on allegations that officers have used excessive force, stopped motorists and pedestrians without justification, and illegally searched homes and cars. “The public must […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans withhold university pay raises in fight over school diversity funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Leaders of the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature withheld pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees while approving raises for other state workers on Tuesday in an ongoing fight over the school system’s diversity, equity and inclusion spending. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who co-chairs the Legislature’s employment relations committee, has promised to […]

3 hours ago

This 2020 photo provided by the family shows Anthony Talotta and his cousin's wife, Shelly Lagrotte...

Associated Press

Lawsuit over death of autistic man in a Pittsburgh jail alleges negligence, systemic discrimination

Eleven days after 57-year-old Anthony Talotta arrived at a Pittsburgh jail, he died from what his family says was a treatable and preventable infection from a foot wound. Talotta, who had autism and developmental disabilities, had been brought to the jail after a fight with a staff member at the group home where he lived. […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Stretch of I-25 to remain closed for days as debris from train derailment is cleared