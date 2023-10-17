PHOENIX — Rep. Jim Jordan apparently will have the full support of Arizona’s Republican delegation when the House votes on whether to make him speaker Tuesday.

Reps. David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani said Tuesday morning they planned to back Jordan.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar previously expressed their support for the Ohio Republican. Crane and Biggs were the only Arizona Republicans to vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the speaker role earlier this month.

Before Tuesday’s vote, Schweikert said Arizona’s full GOP support might not be enough to put Jordan in the speaker’s seat.

“Our latest whip count we were just getting is it may be short. We may have to deal with this dance again, so we’re going to know in a couple hours,” Schweikert told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

When is the House voting on Jim Jordan for speaker?

The House was scheduled to start voting Tuesday at 9 a.m. Arizona time (noon Eastern). At least a handful of holdout Republicans are refusing to give Jordan their votes, viewing the right-flank Freedom Caucus founding member as too extreme for the powerful position of House speaker, second in line to the presidency.

Jordan swiftly flipped dozens of detractors in a matter of days since he was nominated Friday, shoring up reluctant Republicans who have few options left two weeks after McCarthy’s ouster.

We have a border to secure, an ally in Israel to support and a government to responsibly fund. As always, I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver for my constituents. There’s too much at stake to continue to be stalled. I came to D.C. to work—not sit around. (2/2) — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) October 17, 2023

With all House business ground to a halt, Ciscomani said it’s time to get back to work. He said he spoke to Jordan about priorities in his southern Arizona district before deciding to back him.

“We have a border to secure, an ally in Israel to support and a government to responsibly fund,” Ciscomani said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “As always, I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver for my constituents. There’s too much at stake to continue to be stalled.”

Let’s get @Jim_Jordan elected tomorrow. He will help us get our border under control, rein in wasteful spending, and end the weaponization of the federal government. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 17, 2023

I will be supporting my dear friend @Jim_Jordan to be our next Speaker. I've worked with Jim in the trenches. He's tenacious, smart and America First. Rep. Scalise is well-respected. Our conference has two great choices but Jim tops the list for me. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 6, 2023

.@Jim_Jordan has won the support of the House Republican Conference and is our Speaker-Designee. I was proud to vote for him today and look forward to supporting him for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) October 13, 2023

The Swamp doesn’t want @Jim_Jordan to be Speaker of the House. That tells you all you need to know. He threatens the status quo, which is why I’m supporting him. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) October 16, 2023

Why does Jordan need to be elected House speaker?

To seize the gavel, Jordan will need almost the full majority of his colleagues behind him in a House floor vote, as Democrats are certain to back their own nominee, Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Still, it could take multiple rounds during House floor voting, not unlike in January when it took McCarthy 15 ballots to win the gavel. With the House Republican majority narrowly held at 221-212, he can only afford to lose a few votes to reach the 217 majority threshold, if there are no absences.

One holdout, Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, said Jordan’s role in the runup to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his refusal to admit President Joe Biden won the 2020 election remained an issue.

Jordan also faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

