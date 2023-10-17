Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

Oct 16, 2023, 5:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a California family pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for their role in a ring that shipped $600 million worth of stolen catalytic converters from California to New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

Brothers Tou Sue Vang, 32, and Andrew Vang, 28, along with their mother, Monica Moua, 58, were part of “a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors” who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million dollars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said. The three Sacramento family members pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport the devices in return for more than $38 million.

Tou Sue Vang also pleaded guilty to 39 charges related to money laundering, prosecutors said.

Catalytic converters are easily stolen and contain precious metals including platinum.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold, and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each.”

California accounts for 37% of catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, with about 1,600 reported stolen each month, federal prosecutors said.

United States News

Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Rel...

Associated Press

Mourners in heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb remember Muslim boy killed as kind, energetic

Crowds of mourners in a heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb paid respects Monday to a 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in an alleged hate crime, hours after authorities revealed new details about the evidence used to charge the family's landlord with stabbing the child and his mother.

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republicans in Nevada are split in dueling contest over 2024 presidential nomination

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s dueling contests of presidential nominees have split the field of Republican contenders, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opting to compete against former President Donald Trump in the caucus run by the state GOP while three major rivals face off instead in the early state-run primary. Though DeSantis’ supporters were among […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado court upholds Google keyword search warrant which led to arrests in fatal arson

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s highest court on Monday upheld the search of Google users’ keyword history to identify suspects in a 2020 fatal arson fire, an approach that critics have called a digital dragnet that threatens to undermine people’s privacy and their constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. However the Colorado Supreme Court cautioned […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York judge rejects Indiana ex-U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer’s request to remain free pending appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer cannot defer his surrender next month to serve a nearly two-year prison sentence resulting from his insider trading conviction because there was overwhelming evidence of his crimes, a federal judge said Monday. Judge Richard M. Berman ruled there was no substantial question nor any close question […]

2 hours ago

CORRECTS BY REMOVING REFERENCE OF ESCAPED INMATES FLEEING IN THE VEHICLE This image provided by the...

Associated Press

Four men held in central Georgia jail escaped and a search is underway, sheriff says

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four men detained in a central Georgia jail escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence early Monday morning, authorities said. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis identified the four as Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes. During a news conference Monday, Davis said that […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop on Monday. The Camden County deputy pulled over a driver along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the driver got out of the car at the deputy’s request […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme