Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York judge rejects Indiana ex-U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer’s request to remain free pending appeal

Oct 16, 2023, 3:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer cannot defer his surrender next month to serve a nearly two-year prison sentence resulting from his insider trading conviction because there was overwhelming evidence of his crimes, a federal judge said Monday.

Judge Richard M. Berman ruled there was no substantial question nor any close question of law to warrant letting the Indiana Republican remain free until his appeal is decided. He said prosecutors had presented “compelling testimony and documentary evidence” of Buyer’s crimes and “devastating evidence of an attempted cover-up.”

The judge noted that a jury capped a nine-day trial by returning its March verdict in less than four hours. Prosecutors say he made illegal stock trades based on insider information while working as a consultant after serving in the House from 1993 to 2011.

The lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at ex-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

At sentencing last month, Berman said Buyer’s conviction by a jury was not a close call because the evidence against him “screams guilty.” The judge said Buyer lied when he testified at his trial about when he learned about mergers that he profited from.

The Noblesville, Indiana, resident is due to report to prison on Nov. 28.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

United States News

CORRECTS BY REMOVING REFERENCE OF ESCAPED INMATES FLEEING IN THE VEHICLE This image provided by the...

Associated Press

Four men held in central Georgia jail escaped and a search is underway, sheriff says

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four men detained in a central Georgia jail escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence early Monday morning, authorities said. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis identified the four as Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes. During a news conference Monday, Davis said that […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop on Monday. The Camden County deputy pulled over a driver along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the driver got out of the car at the deputy’s request […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-FTX exec was ‘horrified’ last year when he learned of $13 billion shortfall

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive and onetime billionaire testified against the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, on Monday at his fraud trial, saying his admiration for him faded as he watched excessive spending on investments, property and celebrities precede a $13 billion shortfall that left him feeling “blindsided and horrified.” Nishad Singh, […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers working to oust the state’s nonpartisan top elections official have admitted that a state Senate vote to fire her last month has no legal effect. In a change of course from recent calls to impeach Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature said in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Connecticut postmaster pleads guilty to fraud in $875,000 bribery scheme with maintenance vendor

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut postmaster has admitted to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000 in a scheme involving cash bribes, misuse of USPS credit cards and demands for free personal vehicle repairs. Longtime postmaster Ephrem D. Nguyen of the office in Danbury, a western Connecticut city of more than 86,700, […]

2 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's s...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona posts shaky fundraising totals for possible reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who still hasn’t committed to a reelection run, turned in shaky fundraising totals for the last quarter.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

New York judge rejects Indiana ex-U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer’s request to remain free pending appeal