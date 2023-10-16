Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

Oct 16, 2023, 2:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Camden County deputy pulled over a driver along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the driver got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first, but became violent after he was told he was being arrested.

A GBI news release said preliminary information shows the deputy shocked the driver with a stun gun when he failed to obey commands, and the driver then began assaulting the deputy. The GBI said the deputy again tried using the stun gun and a baton to subdue him, then drew his gun and shot the driver when he continued to resist.

The agency identified the motorist killed as Leonard Allen Cure. It did not say what prompted the traffic stop.

It is customary for Georgia law enforcement agencies to ask the GBI to investigate shootings involving officers. The agency said it will submit its findings to the district attorney for the coastal Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden County.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-FTX exec was ‘horrified’ last year when he learned of $13 billion shortfall

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive and onetime billionaire testified against the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, on Monday at his fraud trial, saying his admiration for him faded as he watched excessive spending on investments, property and celebrities precede a $13 billion shortfall that left him feeling “blindsided and horrified.” Nishad Singh, […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers working to oust the state’s nonpartisan top elections official have admitted that a state Senate vote to fire her last month has no legal effect. In a change of course from recent calls to impeach Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature said in […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Connecticut postmaster pleads guilty to fraud in $875,000 bribery scheme with maintenance vendor

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut postmaster has admitted to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000 in a scheme involving cash bribes, misuse of USPS credit cards and demands for free personal vehicle repairs. Longtime postmaster Ephrem D. Nguyen of the office in Danbury, a western Connecticut city of more than 86,700, […]

2 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's s...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona posts shaky fundraising totals for possible reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who still hasn’t committed to a reelection run, turned in shaky fundraising totals for the last quarter.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstruction charge in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Proud Boys member who joined others from the far-right group in attacking the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. William Chrestman, 49, of Kansas, also pleaded guilty to threatening to assault a federal officer during the riot […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Exonerated in 2022, men sue New Orleans over prosecution in which killer cop Len Davis played a role

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two men whose convictions in a 1994 New Orleans murder were tossed decades later — in part because a notoriously corrupt killer cop was involved in the investigation — sued the city, the district attorney and several former police officers Monday. Kunta Gable and Sidney Hill (also known as Leroy Sidney […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop