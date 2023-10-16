PHOENIX — Summer is officially gone but the heat just isn’t going away in Phoenix as a daily heat record was set Monday.

The temperature reached 103 degrees at about 2 p.m. on Monday, surpassing the previous mark of 102 degrees set in 2020.

The mercury got as high as 105 degrees, making it the latest for the mark in a year in Phoenix history.

How many times has Phoenix reached 100 degrees this year?

Phoenix has now reached the century mark 128 times in 2023. That’s the most in a year since 2020, when the mercury hit at least 100 a record 145 times. (The National Weather Service started keeping records for Phoenix in 1895.)

With Oct. 27 the latest 100 degrees has ever been recorded in Phoenix, the record appears safe. But there’s a chance 2023 will finish as high as third on the list.

Here are the 10 years with the most 100-degree days in Phoenix (through Monday):

1. 2020: 145

2. 1989: 143

3. 2003: 129

T-4. 2018: 128

T-4. 2023: 128

6. 2001: 127

7. 1988: 122

8. 1992: 120

9. 2000: 119

10. 2009: 118

Will the weather cool in Phoenix any time soon?

It’s not looking promising this week for a fall cooldown in town.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 99 degrees, with Wednesday’s high forecast at 98 degrees before a return to triple digits on Thursday with 100 degrees.

Friday could also see 100 degrees before a slight cooldown to 98 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Sunday.

Phoenix was also a degree off from setting its record high for a low temperature for the day at 74 degrees on Monday.

Low temperatures all weekend are expected to hover right around 70 degrees.

