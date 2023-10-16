Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect

Oct 16, 2023, 1:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers working to oust the state’s nonpartisan top elections official have admitted that a state Senate vote to fire her last month has no legal effect.

In a change of course from recent calls to impeach Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature said in court documents filed Friday that the vote on Sept. 14 to fire her “was symbolic and meant to signal disapproval of Administrator Wolfe’s performance.”

Wolfe has been lawfully holding over in office since her term expired on July 1, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos admitted.

Wolfe declined to comment on Monday.

“I’m glad they have finally acknowledged these realities, though it’s a shame it took the filing of litigation to get to this point,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who brought the lawsuit challenging the Senate’s vote, said in a statement Monday.

But Republicans aren’t done with trying to force a vote on firing Wolfe.

LeMahieu, Kapenga and Vos shifted their legal arguments to the three Democratic commissioners who abstained in June from voting on Wolfe’s reappointment in order to force a deadlock on the bipartisan, six-person elections commission. Without a four-vote majority to reappoint Wolfe, her nomination could not proceed to the Senate.

Republicans argue that state law requires the commission to make an appointment, and GOP leaders asked a judge to order the elections commission to do so immediately. The next hearing in the lawsuit is set for Oct. 30.

The Senate is also moving toward rejecting confirmation for one of the Democratic elections commissioners who abstained from voting on Wolfe’s reappointment. A confirmation vote on Commissioner Joseph Czarnezki was set for Tuesday.

The fight over who will oversee elections in the presidential battleground state has caused instability ahead of the 2024 presidential race for Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run elections. The issues Republicans have taken with Wolfe are centered around how she administered the 2020 presidential election, and many are based in lies spread by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm’s review, and multiple state and federal lawsuits.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

Connecticut postmaster pleads guilty to fraud in $875,000 bribery scheme with maintenance vendor

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut postmaster has admitted to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000 in a scheme involving cash bribes, misuse of USPS credit cards and demands for free personal vehicle repairs. Longtime postmaster Ephrem D. Nguyen of the office in Danbury, a western Connecticut city of more than 86,700, […]

58 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's s...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona posts shaky fundraising totals for possible reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who still hasn’t committed to a reelection run, turned in shaky fundraising totals for the last quarter.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstruction charge in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Proud Boys member who joined others from the far-right group in attacking the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. William Chrestman, 49, of Kansas, also pleaded guilty to threatening to assault a federal officer during the riot […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Baltimore priest has been dismissed over 2018 sexual harassment settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Benedictine monk has been suspended from ministry after the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore recently became aware of a payment he made several years ago to settle sexual harassment allegations. Last week, Father Paschal Morlino was dismissed from his position as pastor of St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore, where he served […]

3 hours ago

A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is now ...

Associated Press

Pepper X marks the spot as South Carolina pepper expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Ed Currie, the South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that’s hotter than most pepper sprays police use to subdue unruly criminals, has broken his own world record with a pepper that’s three times hotter. Pepper X was publicly named the hottest pepper in the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak durin...

Associated Press

GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote

Two weeks without a House speaker, Republicans will meet behind closed doors Monday evening to try to unite around their new nominee, far-right firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan, a Donald Trump ally who appears to be quickly shoring up support to win the gavel. One by one Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman, has been peeling […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect