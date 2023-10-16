Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for man who went missing in Phoenix was canceled Tuesday, a day after it was issued, authorities said.

When the alert was activated Monday, 69-year-old Jesse Cedillo Jr. had last been seen Sunday near 31st and Northern avenues.

No information about his condition was released when the alert was canceled.

Cedillo, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and tan and white shoes.

He has a medical condition that may cause him to get lost or become confused easily.

