Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Phoenix

Oct 16, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 8:22 am

Photo of Jesse Cedillo, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Phoenix issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023....

A Silver Alert for Jesse Cedillo of Phoenix was issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for man who went missing in Phoenix was canceled Tuesday, a day after it was issued, authorities said.

When the alert was activated Monday, 69-year-old Jesse Cedillo Jr. had last been seen Sunday near 31st and Northern avenues.

No information about his condition was released when the alert was canceled.

Cedillo, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and tan and white shoes.

He has a medical condition that may cause him to get lost or become confused easily.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a Phoenix commercial building early Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023...

KTAR.com

Over 70 firefighters battle overnight blaze at Phoenix commercial building

More than 70 firefighters worked to put out a raging fire in a Phoenix commercial building early Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Portrait of Sandra Harris...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen leaving south Phoenix home overnight in wheelchair

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a woman who was last seen leaving her home in south Phoenix overnight in a wheelchair.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Valley sports legend Jerry Colangelo talks Suns, D-backs, more

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead talks with one of the most prolific names in Arizona, Jerry Colangelo.

6 hours ago

side by sides of couple traveling to accessible destinations in Mesa...

SuElen Rivera

Mesa becomes 1st city verified by booking app for travelers with disabilities

Mesa was recently named the first city to achieve recognition from Wheel the World as an accessible and inclusive destination for travelers with disabilities.

6 hours ago

Ira Latham, father of students in Higley Unified School District, stripped down to a tube top and d...

KTAR.com

Dad protesting Higley USD dress code policy explains why he stripped down

The father who stripped down to a tube top and daisy dukes to protest an updated dress code policy at a Higley Unified School District school board meeting in September explained why he stripped down on KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show.

6 hours ago

FBI Phoenix is warning the public of a rising scam that centers around perpetrators convincing vict...

KTAR.com

FBI in Phoenix warns of rising ‘The Phantom Hacker’ scam

FBI Phoenix is warning the public of a rising scam that centers around perpetrators convincing victims that foreign hackers have got into their bank accounts.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Phoenix