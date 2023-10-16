Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Phoenix
Oct 16, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 8:22 am
(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for man who went missing in Phoenix was canceled Tuesday, a day after it was issued, authorities said.
When the alert was activated Monday, 69-year-old Jesse Cedillo Jr. had last been seen Sunday near 31st and Northern avenues.
No information about his condition was released when the alert was canceled.
Cedillo, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and tan and white shoes.
He has a medical condition that may cause him to get lost or become confused easily.
