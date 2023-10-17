Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wildlife habitat gets $3.7 million grant for upgrades

Oct 17, 2023, 4:05 AM

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has received $3.7 million in grant funding to enhance nearly 5,00...

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has received $3.7 million in grant funding to enhance nearly 5,000 acres of territory across the state. (RMEF Photo)

(RMEF Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona wildlife habitat has received $3.7 million in grant funding to enhance nearly 5,000 acres of territory across the state.

The grant for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will improve forage in northcentral Arizona by removing encroaching juniper and pinyon growth. More water sources will also become available for wildlife, while unauthorized feral horses will be safely relocated from thousands of acres that need restoration.

Other funding, which comes from RMEF and partners, will go to youth clay target shooting and archery groups.

RELATED STORIES

Elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and turkey are among the species expected to benefit from the upgrades.

“We salute and thank our RMEF volunteers across Arizona,” Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO, said in a press release.

“Thanks to their dedicated fundraising efforts, we are able to put these dollars back on the ground for the benefit of elk, other wildlife, hunting and conservation.”

What has the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation done in Arizona?

RMEF and partners have completed more than 500 conservation and hunting projects in Arizona totaling more than $38 million since 1986.

The projects have conserved and enhanced about 470,000 acres of habitat and improved public access to about 22,000 acres.

RMEF has eight chapters and more than 6,000 members in Arizona.

