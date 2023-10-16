The Dreamy Draw music festival is coming to Old Town Scottsdale’s Civic Center this November 3rd and 4th. With major performances from big artists like Midland and Lord Huron as well as local food and drinks serving foods of the Arizona West, and regional fashion vendors showcasing the best Western brands.

You can purchase tickets or learn more about the festival here!

Enter for a chance to win passes to this family-friendly festival you won’t want to miss!!