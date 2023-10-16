Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Oct 16, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

The Dreamy Draw music festival is coming to Old Town Scottsdale’s Civic Center this November 3rd and 4th. With major performances from big artists like Midland and Lord Huron as well as local food and drinks serving foods of the Arizona West, and regional fashion vendors showcasing the best Western brands.

You can purchase tickets or learn more about the festival here!

Enter for a chance to win passes to this family-friendly festival you won’t want to miss!!

 

Contests

...

Promotions

Win D-backs Playoff Tickets!!!

Register and listen for your name during Arizona Morning News, The Mike Broomhead Show & Gaydos & Chad this Wednesday & Thursday for your chance to win tickets to games 3 & 4 of the NLCS as the D-backs take on the Phillies!

5 days ago

...

Promotions

Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions Tour

Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Rob Schneider's "The Confessions of a Narcissist" tour at Arizona Financial Theater live on January 27th, 2024!

7 days ago

...

Promotions

NASCAR Championship Weekend

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Races are returning to Phoenix Raceway November 3rd- 5th enter below for a chance to win tickets!

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled Tour

  Jeff Dunham the well-known ventriloquist comedian is coming to the Footprint Center on his “Still Not Cancelled Tour!” February 21st, 2024, and it’s a show you will not want to miss. Purchase tickets here!! Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see Jeff Dunham live on tour in February 2024!!

14 days ago

...

Promotions

P!NK: Summer Carnival Tour

P!NK with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove & KidCutUp are heading to Chase Field on Oct. 9! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

20 days ago

...

Promotions

12th Annual Integrity Summit

Join KTAR at the 12th Annual Integrity Summit on October 11 with Jerry Colangleo and leaders from all around Arizona. Get your tickets now!

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Dreamy Draw Music Festival