PHOENIX – A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning that prompted a manhunt near Arizona State University in Tempe, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Forest Avenue around 6 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Tempe Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Details about his condition were not released.

The location of the shooting was near the intersection University Drive and Mill Avenue, just north of the ASU campus. The victim was not affiliated with the university, police said.

Police swarmed the area looking for the suspect, resulting in street closures, but did not find him.

LIVESAFE UPDATE | Shooting | Tempe campus Tempe PD's investigation of a shooting near Myrtle and 7th streets is now clear. Area can return to normal activity. The suspect remains outstanding. If seen, contact Tempe Police at 480-3508311. pic.twitter.com/nfItMYCRmN — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) October 16, 2023

Around 8:15 a.m., the Arizona State University Police Department said activity could return to normal in the area.

The suspect was described as a Black male who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants.

Anybody who sees him was asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

The investigation is ongoing.

