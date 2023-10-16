Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man wounded in shooting that prompted manhunt near ASU in Tempe

Oct 16, 2023, 7:05 AM | Updated: 9:12 am

File photo of a Tempe, Arizona, police vehicle. Police were searching for a suspect Monday, Oct. 16...

Police were searching for a suspect Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, after a shooting near Arizona State University in Tempe. (Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning that prompted a manhunt near Arizona State University in Tempe, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Forest Avenue around 6 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Tempe Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Details about his condition were not released.

The location of the shooting was near the intersection University Drive and Mill Avenue, just north of the ASU campus. The victim was not affiliated with the university, police said.

Police swarmed the area looking for the suspect, resulting in street closures, but did not find him.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Arizona State University Police Department said activity could return to normal in the area.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect was described as a Black male who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants.

Anybody who sees him was asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, second from left, was among a group of U.S. senators to meet with high-...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Mark Kelly joins group of senators in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona pledged support for Israel in its war against Hamas during a trip to Tel Aviv over the weekend with a bipartisan group of senators.

33 minutes ago

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

KTAR.com

AG Mayes joins FDA’s attempt to overturn medication abortion ruling

AG Kris Mayes joined other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of mifepristone.

5 hours ago

This photo provided by General Motors shows the combined charging system or CCS plug. It had been t...

KTAR.com

Glendale Chamber of Commerce, EOS Linx expand public EV charging

Glendale residents and travelers will soon have more electric-vehicle charging options after Glendale Chamber finds private partner.

5 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of DSV Air & Sea's proposed office and warehouse in Mesa. (City of Mesa)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

DSV Air & Sea’s proposed new warehouse, corporate HQ moves forward in Mesa

Another major employer is a step closer to bolstering its presence in Mesa, Denmark-based logistics company DSV Air and Sea Inc.

5 hours ago

Shawn Bundy...

KTAR.com

Victims of fatal crash in Surprise identified as 2 sisters

The victims in a fatal crash Saturday in Surprise have been identified as two sisters, according to the Surprise Police Department.

13 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 13-15

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Man wounded in shooting that prompted manhunt near ASU in Tempe