Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Boyfriend arrested after Northern California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home

Oct 15, 2023, 7:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was found dead in her home and her boyfriend was later arrested arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing her, authorities said.

The body of Deputy Deanna Esmaeel was discovered Thursday at the residence in coastal Crescent City, California, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, who was last seen near Esmaeel’s house on the day of the killing. Authorities in Curry County, Oregon, found Walter’s black Mazda sedan on Friday and he was arrested a short time later, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say if the 54-year-old suspect had an attorney and contact information for Walter could not be found on Sunday.

Esmaeel was the mother of actor Marty York, best known for a role in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Esmaeel had worked as an animal trainer on film sets for decades before making the change to law enforcement in 2021, SF Gate reported Sunday.

York wrote on Instagram Friday that he had been informed of his mother’s death.

“The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying,” York said.

Walter was charged in March with unauthorized entry into a dwelling, according to According to Del Norte County court records obtained by SF Gate. It’s not clear whose dwelling he is accused of unlawfully entering.

Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said his office was heartbroken by the loss of one of its deputies.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers,” Scott said in a statement.

United States News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2...

Associated Press

Judge Chutkan to hear arguments over proposed gag order in Trump’s election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court Monday over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president’s diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. In pressing U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose the narrow gag order, special […]

1 hour ago

Kathy Bernier, state director of the nonprofit Keep Our Republic, talks during a community engageme...

Associated Press

Few Republicans have confidence in elections. It’s a long road for one group trying to change that

SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Kim Pytleski could barely sleep the night before. She replayed the PowerPoint slides in her head, packed her notebook and took a deep breath. The clerk from a rural Wisconsin county north of Green Bay was preparing for a public meeting to explain the election process to residents. She didn’t know […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of for...

Associated Press

Jim Jordan’s rapid rise has been cheered by Trump and the far right. Could it soon make him speaker?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan has such a reputation as a political brawler that former House Speaker John Boehner once said he’d never met someone “who spent more time tearing things apart.” Now, nearly a decade after Boehner stepped down in the face a conservative revolt, it is Jordan who is trying to bring […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Palestinians scramble to find food, safety and water as Israeli ground invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week as water supplies dwindle and hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse, while the enclave’s population waits for an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado train derails, spilling mangled train cars and coal across a highway

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A train derailment Sunday spewed coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, according to Colorado State Patrol. Photos and videos posted of the wreckage by state patrol and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office appear to show a partially collapsed bridge that runs over the interstate and a semi-truck […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Massive NYC landfill-to-park project hits a milestone; first section opens to the public

NEW YORK (AP) — Efforts to turn what was once the largest landfill site in the world into a public park hit a milestone Sunday with the opening of the first section open to the public, New York City officials said. The 21-acre (8.5-hectare) North Park section of what has become Freshkills Park includes pedestrian […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Boyfriend arrested after Northern California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home