Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Massive NYC landfill-to-park project hits a milestone; first section opens to the public

Oct 15, 2023, 2:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) —

Efforts to turn what was once the largest landfill site in the world into a public park hit a milestone Sunday with the opening of the first section open to the public, New York City officials said.

The 21-acre (8.5-hectare) North Park section of what has become Freshkills Park includes pedestrian and cycling paths, an overlook deck, bird viewing tower and composting restroom that uses no water.

The 2,200-acre (890-hectare) Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island was once the largest landfill site in the world. For five decades after its opening in 1948, it was the principal landfill for New York City’s garbage. The last barge of regular trash was delivered in 2001 when then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani closed the site, partly in response to Staten Island residents who had complained about being the city’s dumping ground.

“This transformational project will serve as a model for land reuse projects around the world,” New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said, “and a shining example of how restoring habitats can benefit wildlife in urban areas.”

Construction on Freshkills Park began in 2008 and is expected to be completed in 2036.

United States News

FILE - Suzanne Somers is seen during the funeral services for Merv Griffin at the Church of the Goo...

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ fame, dies at 76

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company," has died.

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76. Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died Sunday morning, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom “Three’s Company”

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76. Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement confirming the actor’s death. Follow @ktar923

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said. Officers found the 32-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine. Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 90 mph (145 kph) in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspended Miami city commissioner pleads not guilty to money laundering and other charges

MIAMI (AP) — A suspended Miami city commissioner who is accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including bribery and money laundering. Alex Diaz de la Portilla did not appear in court Friday, but his attorney, Ben Kuehne, entered […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Massive NYC landfill-to-park project hits a milestone; first section opens to the public