Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Oct 15, 2023, 1:31 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.

Officers found the 32-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.

The statement added that the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital and the woman had multiple stab wounds and was expected to survive. An autopsy on the child showed he had also been stabbed multiple times.

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s statement said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman had called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife, adding she then ran into a bathroom and continued to fight him off.

The boy was stabbed numerous times with a knife, according to an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said. The woman had more than a dozen stab wounds and remained hospitalized Sunday and was expected to survive.

The man suspected in the attack was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.

He was in custody Sunday and awaiting a court appearance. Authorities said he has been charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities did not release the names of the two victims.

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference later Sunday with a family member and knew their identities. It said text messages exchanged among family members showed the attacker had made disparaging remarks about Muslims.

The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime “our worst nightmare,” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

United States News

FILE - Suzanne Somers is seen during the funeral services for Merv Griffin at the Church of the Goo...

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ fame, dies at 76

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company," has died.

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76. Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died Sunday morning, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom “Three’s Company”

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76. Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement confirming the actor’s death. Follow @ktar923

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine. Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 90 mph (145 kph) in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspended Miami city commissioner pleads not guilty to money laundering and other charges

MIAMI (AP) — A suspended Miami city commissioner who is accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including bribery and money laundering. Alex Diaz de la Portilla did not appear in court Friday, but his attorney, Ben Kuehne, entered […]

7 hours ago

FILE - China's President Xi Jinping, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands aft...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war upends China’s ambitions in the Middle East but may serve Beijing in the end

WASHINGTON (AP) — In June, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the Palestinian president in Beijing and invited the Israeli prime minister for an official state visit. Benjamin Netanyahu accepted, and China was on track for a bigger role in the region. Then came the Hamas attack against Israel, which has made Netanyahu’s late October trip […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say