Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

AG Mayes joins FDA’s attempt to overturn medication abortion ruling

Oct 16, 2023, 4:35 AM

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general last week in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of petitions to reverse the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that reinstated certain medically unnecessary and previously eliminated restrictions on medication abortion using mifepristone.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Danco Laboratories LLC are the appellants in the case. Danco Laboratories distributes mifepristone under the brand name Mifeprex. Mifepristone is the only FDA-approved abortion medication.

“The Fifth Circuit’s decision to place unwarranted restrictions on mifepristone is not just misguided — it’s hazardous,” Mayes said. “Access to medication abortion is critical for patients across our country, especially in low-income and underserved areas. The Supreme Court should reverse the Fifth Circuit ruling and protect access to this safe and effective medication.”

RELATED STORIES

The amicus filing signed by Mayes argues the Fifth Circuit’s ruling has dangerous consequences and asks the Supreme Court to reverse the Fifth Circuit’s poorly reasoned decision restricting how mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed.

The amicus brief highlights the Fifth Circuit’s decision ignores decades of high-quality evidence and clinical research that shows mifepristone is safe and effective.

Joining Mayes in submitting the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Mayes joined a multi-state coalition of 16 other states and the District of Columbia to successfully preserve access to mifepristone in Arizona through a separate case in the Eastern District of Washington.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Tempe, Arizona, police vehicle. Police were searching for a suspect Monday, Oct. 16...

KTAR.com

Police actively searching for armed suspect after shooting near ASU in Tempe

A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect after a shooting Tuesday morning near Arizona State University in Tempe.

33 minutes ago

This photo provided by General Motors shows the combined charging system or CCS plug. It had been t...

KTAR.com

Glendale Chamber of Commerce, EOS Linx expand public EV charging

Glendale residents and travelers will soon have more electric-vehicle charging options after Glendale Chamber finds private partner.

3 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of DSV Air & Sea's proposed office and warehouse in Mesa. (City of Mesa)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

DSV Air & Sea’s proposed new warehouse, corporate HQ moves forward in Mesa

Another major employer is a step closer to bolstering its presence in Mesa, Denmark-based logistics company DSV Air and Sea Inc.

4 hours ago

Shawn Bundy...

KTAR.com

Victims of fatal crash in Surprise identified as 2 sisters

The victims in a fatal crash Saturday in Surprise have been identified as two sisters, according to the Surprise Police Department.

12 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 13-15

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

13 hours ago

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Scree...

KTAR.com

Tempe police make arrest in recent spate of sexual assaults

Tempe police have arrested 24-year-old Djimon Boggs in connection with three recent sexual assault incidents.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

AG Mayes joins FDA’s attempt to overturn medication abortion ruling