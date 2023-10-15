Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian dead in north Phoenix after vehicular collision

Oct 15, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A north Phoenix vehicular collision left a woman dead Saturday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to a Phoenix Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found an adult female pedestrian with serious injuries.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the incident location.

RELATED STORIES

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing 19th Avenue mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was travelling north.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

Detectives are investigating.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona State University is investigating after a queer professor, David Boyles, was allegedly assa...

Brandon Gray

ASU president calls out ‘bullying’ of queer professor by Turning Point USA members

ASU President Michael Crow issued his views on the altercation between a queer English professor and Turning Point USA members.

1 minute ago

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Scree...

KTAR.com

Tempe police make arrest in recent spate of sexual assaults

Tempe police have arrested 24-year-old Djimon Boggs in connection with three recent sexual assault incidents.

7 hours ago

(City of Surprise Fire & Medical Department)...

KTAR.com

Small dog rescued from Surprise fire as nine displaced

A fire tore through a house in Surprise on Saturday that required the rescue of man's best friend and displaced nine people.

8 hours ago

Owner and longtime Queen Creek resident Sarah Brewer feeds her horses at the Saddle Up Ranch minist...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona Farm Bureau moves away from governor’s Water Policy Council

The organization described it's decision as both "thoughtful" and "sober" while being in the best interest of its members.

9 hours ago

(U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Man arrested crossing border with nearly 1,300 pounds of cocaine

A man is being charged for attempting to bring more than a half-ton of cocaine into the United States through Nogales. 

10 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Joanne Drilling/Cincinnati Business Courier

Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Arizona

Being in the top 1% of earners in Arizona requires 22% more income than it did five years ago, according to Internal Revenue Service data.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Pedestrian dead in north Phoenix after vehicular collision