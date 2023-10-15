Pedestrian dead in north Phoenix after vehicular collision

PHOENIX — A north Phoenix vehicular collision left a woman dead Saturday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to a Phoenix Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found an adult female pedestrian with serious injuries.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the incident location.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing 19th Avenue mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was travelling north.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

Detectives are investigating.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.