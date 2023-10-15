Pedestrian dead in north Phoenix after vehicular collision
Oct 15, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A north Phoenix vehicular collision left a woman dead Saturday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.
According to a Phoenix Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found an adult female pedestrian with serious injuries.
She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the incident location.
Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing 19th Avenue mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was travelling north.
Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
Detectives are investigating.
