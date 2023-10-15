Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body cam video released of fatal Glendale shooting after suspect fired at officer

Oct 14, 2023, 5:00 PM

Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an offi...

Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an officer in July. (Glendale Police Screenshot)

(Glendale Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an officer in July.

Anthony Jay Rios Jr., 21, was accused of crashing his pickup truck into an SUV with a father and two young children before fleeing on foot near 53rd and Maryland avenues at about 5 p.m. on July 6, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Rios hid in nearby bushes and when an officer approached, fired 12 shots in less than two seconds at the officer with a modified handgun, police said.

Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows the officer, an eight-year veteran of the force, return fire and strike Rios.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family inside the SUV during the initial incident weren’t seriously injured.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Harkins is bringing back its moonlight cinema concept for a third season. (Facebook Photo/Harkins T...

KTAR.com

Harkins Theatres bringing back moonlight cinema near Camelview in Scottsdale

Harkins' moonlight cinema concept will return to a rooftop adjacent to Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale next week.

26 minutes ago

Pexels photo....

KTAR.com

Arizona man facing charges after crashing vehicle into camper in drug-induced incident

An Arizona man is facing a homicide charge after crashing his vehicle into a woman's camper trailer early Friday morning.

5 hours ago

A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International Airport at dusk,...

Associated Press

Heat deaths still being counted after Phoenix’s hottest recorded summer

The toll of heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County is still being tallied after the hottest recorded summer. The figure has soared over 360, alarming public health officials who say the final count will set a new record.

7 hours ago

Google screenshot of a Bashas' grocery store....

David Veenstra

Bashas’ looking to fill 500 permanent and seasonal jobs at Chandler hiring event

Bashas’ is holding a hiring event on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its new corporate support center.

9 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in Arizona and cut through North and South America

A '"ring of fire" eclipse will be visible throughout the Americas with parts of Arizona expected the most complete coverage.

12 hours ago

(Arizona Helping Hands photos)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Helping Hands renovates Phoenix foster resource center

Arizona Helping Hands announced Friday it has completed renovations on its Foster Resource Center.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Body cam video released of fatal Glendale shooting after suspect fired at officer