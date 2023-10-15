PHOENIX — Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an officer in July.

Anthony Jay Rios Jr., 21, was accused of crashing his pickup truck into an SUV with a father and two young children before fleeing on foot near 53rd and Maryland avenues at about 5 p.m. on July 6, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Rios hid in nearby bushes and when an officer approached, fired 12 shots in less than two seconds at the officer with a modified handgun, police said.

Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows the officer, an eight-year veteran of the force, return fire and strike Rios.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family inside the SUV during the initial incident weren’t seriously injured.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.