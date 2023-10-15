Close
Harkins Theatres bringing back moonlight cinema near Camelview in Scottsdale

Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

Harkins is bringing back its moonlight cinema concept for a third season.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Harkins Theaters is set to have its moonlight cinema concept return to a rooftop adjacent to Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale next week.

The experience at the top level of the brown garage near the theater will come back on Friday and Saturday nights, the theater said in a press release.

The outdoor theater will feature a state-of-the-art digital projection screen, lounge chair seating and wireless stereo headphones for moviegoers.

“Poltergeist” and “The Lost Boys” will be the showings on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Tickets cost $14.50 and can be bought online. Advance purchase is encouraged.

This will be the third moonlight cinema season.

What amenities will be available at the moonlight cinema?

Harkins will offer a smattering of concessions for purchase on the rooftop, including its big screen burger, artisanal flatbreads, fresh-baked cookies and popcorn.

Moviegoers will also be able to buy alcoholic beverages such as cocktails, wines and beers. The experience’s signature cocktail, The Stardust, can be purchased for $7. Espresso drinks and hot chocolate will also be available.

Blankets, beanies and scarves will also be for sale.

More information is available online.

