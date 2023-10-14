Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Executive who had business ties to Playgirl magazine pleads guilty to $250M fraud in lending company

Oct 14, 2023, 11:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A Florida executive whose family business once owned Playgirl magazine has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors in another of his companies — one that made high-interest loans to small businesses.

Carl R. Ruderman, 82, was chairman and chief executive officer of 1 Global Capital LLC, a commercial lending company that filed for bankruptcy in July 2018. Federal authorities said he took part in a $250 million scheme that affected more than 3,400 investors in 42 states.

Ruderman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Miami. Court records show sentencing is set for Jan. 3, and he faces up to five years in prison and forfeiture of more than $250 million.

Ruderman admitted spending 1 Global investors’ money on credit card payments, vacation travel, drivers, nannies, housekeepers, tuition, mortgage payments, luxury car payments and insurance payments for his art collection and jewelry, the Justice Department said in a news release Friday

Ruderman also admitted diverting investors’ money to businesses benefitting him and his family, without investors’ knowledge, the department said.

The company — based in Hallandale Beach, Florida — made loans to small businesses, called merchant cash advance loans. Prosecutors compared those to payday loans.

The Justice Department said Ruderman admitted he and others made false representations to investors and potential investors about the profitability of 1 Global. Investors were falsely told the company had been audited by a public accounting firm, that investors’ money would be spent on the merchant cash advance loans, and that people could expect double-digit returns on investments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a 2018 complaint against Ruderman and 1 Global that the company collected money from investors, many of whom used retirement savings, from February 2014 to July 2018.

The SEC said 1 Global was formed in 2013 and owned by the Ruderman Family Trust. The SEC said the trust also owned other businesses, including Digi South, which “used to own Playgirl and other adult magazines.” Digi South used the same address as 1 Global and “received approximately $805,000 in investor funds from 1 Global for no consideration or legitimate services,” the SEC said.

Four of Ruderman’s co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the 1 Global fraud, the Justice Department said.

Alan G. Heide, 65, of Lake Worth, Florida, the former 1 Global chief financial officer, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $57 million in restitution.

Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 81, a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $148 million in restitution.

Steven Allen Schwartz, 78, of Delray Beach, Florida, a director and consultant at 1 Global, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $36 million in restitution.

Jan Douglas Atlas, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a lawyer, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay more than $29 million in restitution.

United States News

Associated Press

3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said. Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said. Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Connecticut police officer suspected of burglaries in 3 states

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer is suspected of being a serial burglar and committing 30 or more thefts in three states, including the community he had patrolled until recently. A newly unsealed warrant says former Glastonbury Police Officer Patrick Hemingway is believed to have targeted safes and cash registers at restaurants […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 hit-and-run spree that killed steakhouse chef

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia steakhouse chef prosecutors say he intentionally killed during a drug-fueled, hit-and-run spree that caused injuries and damage in two counties. Kareem Welton, 43, also pleaded guilty Friday in Montgomery County Court to attempted murder, three counts of […]

1 hour ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in Arizona and cut through North and South America

A '"ring of fire" eclipse will be visible throughout the Americas with parts of Arizona expected the most complete coverage.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Far from Israel, Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

Jews in communities far from Israel gathered at synagogues this weekend for their first Shabbat services since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting an ongoing war. Rabbis led prayers of peace and shared grief with their congregations. At many synagogues security was tight. PITTSBURGH RABBI SAYS HAMAS ATTACK RESURFACES GENERATIONS OF TRAUMA FOR JEWISH PEOPLE The […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 20...

Associated Press

A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public. […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Executive who had business ties to Playgirl magazine pleads guilty to $250M fraud in lending company