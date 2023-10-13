Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ex-Illinois child welfare worker guilty of endangerment after boy beaten to death by mom

Oct 13, 2023, 2:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A judge convicted a former state child welfare worker Friday of child endangerment in connection with the 2019 beating death of a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy by his mother, but the judge acquitted the man’s supervisor.

Lake County Judge George Strickland found Carlos Acosta, 57 of Woodstock, who was a case investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, guilty of the child endangerment charge but acquitted him of a reckless conduct charge, news outlets reported.

Strickland said he could not find Acosta’s supervisor, Andrew Polovin, 51, of Island Lake, guilty of either charge because he did not know how much Polovin knew about the abuse of the boy, Andrew “AJ” Freund of Crystal Lake.

AJ died in April 2019 after being beaten by his mother. JoAnn Cunningham. She is serving a 35-year sentence for his murder.

The boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison for covering up the murder by burying the boy’s body in a field.

Acosta and Polovin were accused of ignoring numerous warning signs of the boy’s abuse.

Polovin’s attorney, Matthew McQuaid, said he and his client were “grateful” for the verdict.

“I never thought he committed a crime,” McQuaid said.

He said Polovin, who was fired by the state, now works in a different field.

Authorities said Cunningham killed AJ on April 15, 2019, after she became angry about soiled underwear that he had tried to hide. She forced the boy to stand in a cold shower for at least 20 minutes, hit him in the head with the shower head, and then put him to bed cold, wet and naked, authorities said.

AJ’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave near the family’s home in Crystal Lake.

United States News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; […]

34 minutes ago

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Wa...

Associated Press

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker on Friday during internal voting.

2 hours ago

Israeli and American flags wave during a "Stand With Israel Rally" on Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington,...

Kevin Stone

Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona wants to divert Iranian assets to Israel after Hamas attacks

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona introduced a bill this week to support Israel by diverting assets confiscated from Iran.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Open enrollment for Medicare opens Sunday, and seniors could have dozens of options. During the enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, people will have the opportunity to choose between traditional Medicare and privately run Medicare Advantage plans in their area, as well as prescription drug plans. But research shows that most people don’t bother shopping. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement. A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A migrant in a waiting area between two border walls has died this week after a medical emergency, a migrant advocacy group said. U.S. authorities confirmed Friday that someone died but gave few details. The migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea who died Wednesday after encountering medical problems at an […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Ex-Illinois child welfare worker guilty of endangerment after boy beaten to death by mom