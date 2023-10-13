PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a shooting in the parking lot of the Chandler Fashion Center Mall in 2022.

Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to five counts of misconduct involving weapons, one count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and one count of disorderly conduct, all of which are felonies, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

During an attempted robbery in 2022, Vensor pointed an illegally-modified AR-15 style weapon at a victim and fired 30 rounds in the air. The incident was shared on social media. He was arrested the next day after returning to the scene and was found in possession of fentanyl pills and cocaine.

According to the press release, days prior to the shooting, Vensor waved a weapon at employees and customers at a bar in Mesa. He was also on felony probation and a prohibited possessor, which means he was convicted of mishandling a weapon and had not had his rights restored, at the time of the shooting due to an unrelated case in Pinal County.

